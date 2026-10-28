WATCH: Hochul blames NY antisemitism on Netanyahu and his ‘overreaching’ policies October 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hochul-blames-ny-antisemitism-on-netanyahu-and-his-overreaching-policies/ Email Print New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said yes when asked if her job would get easier if Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu lost the election, blaming his policies for the rise of antisemitism in New York. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/jFs50Ahc6xhTrYca.mp4 AntisemitismBenjamin NetanyahuKathy HochulNew York