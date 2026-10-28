US to Gulf allies: Prepare for renewed Iranian attacks

An Iranian explosive drone strikes the runway at Dubai International Airport on Saturday, March 7, 2026 (Screenshot/YouTube)

The United States has reportedly moved a Patriot battery to the Middle East and shifted troops from vulnerable bases.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. officials have reportedly warned their counterparts in Gulf countries that they should prepare for a possible resumption of Iranian attacks, as Washington considers launching a renewed offensive against Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Gulf states were intensely targeted by Iranian strikes during Operation Epic Fury, with many sustaining serious damage to critical infrastructure, including airports and energy facilities.

According to the Journal, the latest warnings were conveyed through both military and diplomatic channels, with American officials signaling that Washington is preparing for another round of intense hostilities.

The potential conflict is expected to be shorter and more limited in scope than the previous campaign, sources told the outlet. The fighting could begin after the U.S. midterm elections in early November, according to the report.

The Journal cited several indications that a renewed confrontation may be approaching, including the transfer of a key Patriot air defense missile battery from Texas to the Middle East. The United States has also reportedly been moving troops away from bases that could be vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

U.S. forces are preparing fighter jets and replenishing munitions, the outlet reported, as the military readies itself for the possibility of renewed operations.

The White House declined to comment directly on the report.

In response to the Journal’s reporting, the White House refused to discuss “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist,” while a spokesperson emphasized that “President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

A separate CNN report said the US military is prepared to launch an intensive offensive against Iran within 96 hours of receiving an order from the president.

The reports come amid continued uncertainty over whether diplomatic efforts will prevent a return to fighting. Qatar has reportedly presented Tehran with a proposal aimed at averting renewed hostilities, while regional officials have been pressing Iran to halt attacks on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.