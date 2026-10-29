WATCH: Iranian children call for nuclear weapon attacks on the White House, Israel October 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-children-call-for-nuclear-weapon-attacks-on-the-white-house-israel/ Email Print Iranian women and children were filmed urging the regime to build nuclear missiles, and when asked who they want attacked, they named the U.S. and Israel. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/z93-5zP_kLnKpbxJ.mp4 Irannuclear weaponwomen