‘Jews win again’: Antisemite Nick Fuentes rages over Israeli election results

Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes laments Benjamin Netanyahu’s stronger-than-expected electoral performance, describing the results as a victory for Jews.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Far-right podcaster and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes reacted angrily to the results of Israel’s general election, declaring that the “Jews win again” after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party emerged as the largest faction in the Knesset.

In a video circulated on X on Wednesday, Fuentes described the election results as a major disappointment, expressing frustration that Netanyahu appeared to have retained a path to remaining in power despite a closely contested election.

“I got to be honest, the goyim are getting killed out here,” Fuentes said. “Man, we need a win. They can’t keep getting away with it.”

“Israel held their elections today and it looks like Netanyahu has won.”

Fuentes added sarcastically, “Congratulations! All right, Jews win again.”

The remarks came after Tuesday’s Israeli election produced a political deadlock, with Netanyahu’s Likud winning more seats than any other party but neither the prime minister’s governing bloc nor the Jewish-led opposition securing the 61 Knesset seats necessary to establish a majority government.

According to results released by the Central Elections Committee on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious bloc was projected to receive 53 seats, compared with 48 for the Jewish-led opposition and 19 for the two Arab parties.

The figures were preliminary, with hundreds of thousands of double-envelope ballots still awaiting counting.

Votes by soldiers and overseas diplomats are expected to strengthen the Netanyahu bloc and the Zionist opposition parties at the expense of the Arab factions, though neither side is likely to come close to an outright majority.

Fuentes acknowledged that Netanyahu’s apparent electoral success did not guarantee his continued ability to govern.

He noted that if neither political bloc succeeded in assembling a coalition, Netanyahu could remain in office as caretaker prime minister pending another election.

Under those circumstances, Fuentes suggested, Netanyahu might become a “lame duck,” retaining his position while facing constraints on his political authority.

Fuentes, 28, is among the most prominent figures in the American white nationalist movement and leads an online following commonly known as the Groypers.

He has repeatedly promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories, expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and denied or minimized the Holocaust.

In a March 2023 broadcast, Fuentes declared, “I think the Holocaust is exaggerated,” before adding, “I think there’s a Jewish conspiracy.”