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WATCH: Singer Hozier demands Ireland give visas to Gazan children at ‘Free Palestine’ tour

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At anti-Israel rapper Macklemore’s Free Palestine tour, Irish singer Hozier took the stage to publicly urge his government to approve visas for 55 Gazan children.

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