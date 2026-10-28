WATCH: Singer Hozier demands Ireland give visas to Gazan children at ‘Free Palestine’ tour October 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-singer-hozier-demands-ireland-give-visas-to-gazan-children-at-free-palestine-tour/ Email Print At anti-Israel rapper Macklemore’s Free Palestine tour, Irish singer Hozier took the stage to publicly urge his government to approve visas for 55 Gazan children. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/089-k3i1qGLJm7h1.mp4 anti-IsraelGazaHozierIrelandVisas