WATCH: Tucker Carlson can’t keep his story straight on Trump and Israel October 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tucker-carlson-cant-keep-his-story-straight-on-trump-and-israel/ Email Print A new compilation exposes anti-Israel commentator Tucker Carlson contradicting himself again and again on whether Israel controls President Trump. Tucker Carlson has spent all of 2026 FLIP-FLOPPING on whether or not Trump is “a slave to Israel.” “MAN… WHAT A RIDE!” — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) October 30, 2026 Donald TrumpIsraelTucker Carlson