Heroic flydubai captain and crew honored by UAE president

Captain Smit Machchhar was honored with the Order of Zayed II by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. (X Screenshot)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited him to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day next year.

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

The captain and crew of the flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, which was attacked last month, were honored Tuesday by the president of the United Arab Emirates.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and the rest of the crew the First Class Order of Zayed II, one of the Gulf country’s top civilian honors, “in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers,” his office said.

The president praised the crew’s bravery and professionalism in protecting passengers during the attempted hijacking on September 30.

The Indian pilot, who has been recovering in an Abu Dhabi hospital after being attacked with a cockpit axe by his Omani co-pilot, attended the ceremony, with scars from his injuries still visible on his head and his arm in a cast.

Despite his severe injuries in the cockpit attack, he managed to open the door, allowing passengers to enter, tackle the assailant and take control of the aircraft.

He has been widely praised as a hero.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited him to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day next year.

A month after the attack, flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai remain suspended amid disagreements over aviation security measures between Israeli and Emirati authorities.

After honoring the Indian captain, the UAE president shared a warm embrace and lightheartedly offered to set up a jiu-jitsu session when he is completely healed.