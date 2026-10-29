WATCH: Lebanese journalist urges state to disarm Hezbollah, says otherwise Israel will October 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-journalist-urges-state-to-disarm-hezbollah-or-israel-will/ Email Print Lebanese journalist Charles Jabbour said peace between Israel and Lebanon is near and that a border police force between the two countries should be enough. He also warned that Israel will disarm Hezbollah if Lebanon fails to do so. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/H9vNG-TlCEDJPpAF-1.mp4 HezbollahIDLebanon