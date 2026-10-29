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WATCH: Lebanese journalist urges state to disarm Hezbollah, says otherwise Israel will

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Lebanese journalist Charles Jabbour said peace between Israel and Lebanon is near and that a border police force between the two countries should be enough. He also warned that Israel will disarm Hezbollah if Lebanon fails to do so.

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