WATCH: Iranian media terrifies public, airs nuclear attack preparations October 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-media-terrifies-public-airs-nuclear-attack-preparations/ Email Print Iranian state media aired a propaganda video urging the public to prepare for a potential nuclear attack, walking through how it would unfold and its devastating effects in a bid to terrify viewers. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/gH2Uyq730MN2vQQZ.mp4 Irannuclear weapon