Qatar urges Iran to ‘show goodwill,’ floats peace proposal

Iranian officials are expected to respond to the proposal by the end of the week.

By World Israel News Staff

Qatar has presented Iran with a proposal aimed at preventing the resumption of hostilities with the United States and Israel, as it appears increasingly likely that the conflict could reignite following the U.S. midterm elections in early November.

According to a Reuters report, Qatari mediators delivered a draft agreement to Iranian officials that would seek to avert a renewed outbreak of fighting.

A source familiar with the matter told the outlet that the proposal involves a seven-day timeline, during which Tehran would be required to take confidence-building measures each day as a demonstration of its commitment to the agreement.

The official expressed optimism that the deal could take effect as early as next week, adding that several countries would serve as guarantors. Iran is expected to provide its response by the end of this week, the source told Reuters.

Ibrahim bin Sultan Al-Hashimi, director of the Media and Communications Department at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, said that during a recent meeting he had urged Iranian officials to demonstrate goodwill by ending attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Al-Hashimi said he raised the issue during a visit to Tehran on Monday that included Qatari, Saudi, and Pakistani officials.

“We have heard positive statements from the Iranian side on this issue, but they still need to show goodwill,” Al-Hashimi told reporters at a conference in Doha on Tuesday.

However, Tehran also issued a warning to Qatar over the possibility that its territory or facilities could be used in an attack against Iran.

Mahmoud Maleki, head of the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, responded to Al-Hashimi’s remarks by calling on “regional countries,” including Qatar, “to seriously refrain from allowing aggressors to use their territory and facilities to launch military aggression against Iran,” according to a statement published by the Iranian state-controlled news agency Tasnim.