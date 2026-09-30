Iran makes direct midterms appeal to American voters

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps calls President Trump a “big liar,” urges Americans to reject his policies ahead of November midterms.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called US President Donald Trump a “big liar” Tuesday and directly appealed to American voters to reject his policies in a 25-page open letter released weeks before the US midterm elections.

The letter, addressed to the American public, accused the Trump administration of misleading Americans about the war with Iran, Tehran’s nuclear program and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, while arguing that Iran and the United States could peacefully coexist under a different American foreign policy.

“The American people need to be told the truth,” IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said during a news conference in Tehran.

The IRGC urged Americans to oppose US support for Israel and American military involvement in the Middle East, while attempting to draw a distinction between the US government and the American population.

“Now is the time, as the American political system is at its weakest,” the letter said, according to Reuters, urging Americans to “wake up” and wrest political power away from what it described as corrupt leaders.

The unusually direct intervention in American politics comes roughly five weeks before the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress during the final two years of Trump’s second term.

Mohebbi acknowledged that Tehran did not expect its appeal to change the administration’s policies, but suggested greater awareness among Americans could affect public opinion.

He said Americans would “think differently” if they had more information about the conflict and argued they could put greater pressure on Washington.

A central focus of the IRGC’s attack on Trump was his justification for military action against Iran.

Trump has repeatedly said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was one of the principal reasons for launching the US-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic in February.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and says it has not sought to produce a nuclear weapon.

“The enemy knows that Iran is not after nuclear weapons,” Mohebbi said.

The IRGC letter accused Washington of using the nuclear dispute as a pretext for weakening Iran, gaining access to its resources and restoring the kind of influence the United States exercised over the country before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Mohebbi also personally attacked Trump, describing him as an “inveterate liar” and accusing him of being motivated by wealth.

The confrontation follows an especially stark warning from Trump at the United Nations General Assembly last week, where the president publicly raised the possibility of destroying the Islamic Republic if negotiations fail.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said, contrasting the possibility of reaching an agreement that would allow Iran to rebuild with the alternative of annihilating the Islamic Republic.

Trump has also argued that Iran is losing the war and that US and allied military pressure has sharply reduced Tehran’s ability to control traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC challenged that assertion Tuesday.

Mohebbi said limited American success in escorting tankers through the waterway did not mean Washington had broken Iran’s restrictions on Gulf shipping.

“It does not mean the Strait is open,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy corridors, linking oil and gas producers in the Persian Gulf with international markets.

Iran has restricted traffic through the waterway during the war, contributing to a sharp decline in exports. Shipments have nevertheless recovered substantially in recent weeks.

Kpler shipping data cited in international reports showed flows through Hormuz recovering to roughly half or more of their prewar level, depending on the measurement period used.

The IRGC letter nevertheless portrayed the conflict as an American failure, arguing that months of US and Israeli strikes had failed to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program or force Tehran to capitulate.

It also defended one of the Islamic Republic’s best-known slogans, “Death to America,” arguing that it is directed against the US political establishment rather than ordinary Americans.