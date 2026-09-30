Defense Minister Katz calls FlyDubai incident ‘Jihadist terror attack’

“The serious incident on the FlyDubai plane was an attempted jihadist terror attack, which was thwarted only thanks to the heroism of several Israeli passengers,” Katz said.

By World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that the violent incident aboard an Israel-bound FlyDubai flight was an attempted “jihadist terror attack” intended to crash the aircraft with everyone aboard, crediting Israeli passengers with preventing a mass-casualty disaster.

“The serious incident on the FlyDubai plane was an attempted jihadist terror attack, which was thwarted only thanks to the heroism of several Israeli passengers who broke into the cockpit, overpowered the terrorist and, with their own hands, returned control of the aircraft to an additional flight crew that was present,” Katz said.

“According to the preliminary information in our possession, the terrorist had one intention: to crash the plane with all of its passengers,” he added.

Katz’s declaration marked the clearest public characterization yet by a senior Israeli official of what authorities believe happened aboard FlyDubai Flight FZ1073, which departed Dubai for Tel Aviv Wednesday morning before making an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately said evidence indicated that one pilot stabbed the other and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft. Saudi authorities were questioning the suspect, according to Netanyahu.

The aircraft had transmitted emergency signals, including a code indicating unlawful interference, before rapidly losing altitude. Israeli fighter jets were scrambled as authorities initially feared the passenger jet had been hijacked.

Israeli reports said the suspected attacker, identified as the co-pilot, repeatedly stabbed the captain before Israeli passengers and others aboard forced their way into the cockpit and subdued him. Dramatic footage from the aircraft showed blood inside the cockpit and passengers tending to the wounded pilot.

A second team of pilots happened to be traveling aboard the aircraft and was able to take control after the attacker was subdued, according to Israeli reports.

Both the captain and first officer were hospitalized after the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk.

Katz also tied the incident to recent intelligence-based security warnings issued by himself and Netanyahu.

“When the prime minister and I issue security warnings and alerts based on intelligence, everyone, both our enemies abroad and uninformed former officials at home, would do well to listen and take them seriously,” Katz said.

“Every warning has several addresses and purposes,” he continued. “Most importantly, the warnings never come at the expense of the proactive and offensive activity that we are leading together with the IDF against every threat, nor are they a substitute for it.”

Meanwhile, efforts to return the Israeli passengers home moved forward Wednesday afternoon.

A FlyDubai rescue aircraft was dispatched to Tabuk after Saudi authorities declined to approve the landing of an Israeli rescue aircraft, whether operated by the Israeli Air Force or El Al, according to Israeli reports.

The Mossad and Shin Bet vetted and approved the names of the FlyDubai crew sent to operate the rescue flight. The Israeli passengers subsequently boarded the aircraft, which was expected to depart Saudi Arabia for Israel shortly.

Israel and Saudi Arabia do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, making the emergency landing and subsequent efforts to return the Israeli passengers particularly unusual.

FlyDubai has confirmed that FZ1073 experienced an incident en route to Israel and landed safely in Tabuk, but has not publicly characterized the episode as terrorism. The airline said all passengers were safe and that it was cooperating with the relevant authorities.

Israeli authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and the suspected attacker’s motive.