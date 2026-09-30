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WATCH: Netanyahu meets Israeli hero who subdued Flydubai copilot

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted passengers from the nearly hijacked Flydubai flight, personally meeting the Israeli who subdued the copilot and allowed the plane to land safely in Saudi Arabia.

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