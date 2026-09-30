WATCH: Netanyahu meets Israeli hero who subdued Flydubai copilot

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted passengers from the nearly hijacked Flydubai flight, personally meeting the Israeli who subdued the copilot and allowed the plane to land safely in Saudi Arabia.

Yaniv Hayun, a hero of FlyDubai 1073, recounts the heroism of the captain and the passengers as they subdued the terrorist.

In the background, Hebrew music plays: "Gd, may He be blessed, always loves me."

English subtitles added. https://t.co/Kvb6EBJWMJ pic.twitter.com/wklqr1pna7

— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 30, 2026