WATCH: Israeli passengers happily sing after landing safely in Saudi Arabia September 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-passengers-happily-sing-after-landing-safely-in-saudi-arabia/ Email Print Israeli Flydubai passengers sang joyously after landing safely in Saudi Arabia, following a violent pilot altercation and suspected hijacking that sent their aircraft plunging thousands of feet until passengers subdued the attacker. 🛑Passengers aboard the FlyDubai plane sing “Am Yisrael Chai”after the plane landed in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/JS9rA5qMUl — Iris (@streetwize) September 30, 2026 FlyDubaihijackingstabbing attack