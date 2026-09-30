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WATCH: Israeli passengers happily sing after landing safely in Saudi Arabia

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Israeli Flydubai passengers sang joyously after landing safely in Saudi Arabia, following a violent pilot altercation and suspected hijacking that sent their aircraft plunging thousands of feet until passengers subdued the attacker.

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