Pro-Hamas Gazan awaits UK asylum after ‘death to all Jews’ post

Abu Wadee remains in tax-payer funded public housing while a British court considers his request for refugee status, according to reports.

By World Israel News Staff

A Gazan man who illegally entered England by boat and attracted attention over disturbing social media posts expressing antisemitic views and documenting his participation in Hamas-organized riots along the border with Israel is currently being housed at British taxpayers’ expense, while he awaits a court decision on his asylum claim.

The migrant, identified as Abu Wadee, is believed to be in his mid-30s and originally from Khan Younis in the central Gaza Strip. He first drew widespread attention after social media posts in which he called for God to slaughter Jews, as well as photographs showing him holding weapons, came under scrutiny.

Abu Wadee reportedly spent several months in a British jail after entering the UK illegally. He has been a free man since December 2025 while his asylum case makes its way through the British courts.

The circumstances surrounding his asylum claim have raised questions in Britain, particularly over what grounds he may be using to argue that he would face persecution if returned to Gaza.

A Daily Mail report indicated Abu Wadee is currently living in a shared home with other asylum seekers in the quiet town of Corby.

The report has prompted criticism from Conservative lawmakers, who have questioned why British taxpayers are funding accommodation for an individual accused of openly supporting Hamas and having entered the country illegally.

“It’s a joke that British taxpayers are funding the lifestyle of a Hamas-supporting, gun-toting extremist who broke into our country illegally,” Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp of the Tory party told the Daily Mail.

“This man – and all those entering illegally – should be deported,” he added.

“Given that he supports Hamas and Hamas-run Gaza, I see no reason why he can’t go back there. He’d fit right in.”