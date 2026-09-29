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WATCH: ‘Every penny Iran gets is used for malign activities,’ says Rubio

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio said U.S. economic pressure on Iran goes beyond punishing the regime, choking off every dollar Tehran would otherwise pour into spreading terrorism worldwide.

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