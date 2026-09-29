WATCH: ‘Every penny Iran gets is used for malign activities,’ says Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said U.S. economic pressure on Iran goes beyond punishing the regime, choking off every dollar Tehran would otherwise pour into spreading terrorism worldwide.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio comments on Iran: “Every penny that they get into their hands is money that they use for purposes of these malign activities.” pic.twitter.com/57V1GGeKp9 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 29, 2026