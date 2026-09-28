WATCH: Palestinian Authority security forces could be Israel’s next Oct. 7 threat September 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-authority-security-forces-could-be-israels-next-oct-7-threat/ Email Print For years, the U.S. and Western allies trained and funded Palestinian Authority security forces, but after October 7, experts warn those same forces could become Israel’s next major threat. ArmyJudea and SamariaOct. 7th massacrePalestinian AuthorityTerrorismWeapons