Bad sports: Irish soccer beats Israeli squad after handshake snub

The Irish national soccer team bows their heads during the Israeli national anthem (Screenshot/YouTube)

Ireland defeated Israel 3-0 after weeks of uncertainty over whether the match would take place.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli and Irish national soccer teams faced off Sunday evening in a match that marked the culmination of a contentious period, during which the Irish team threatened not to compete against Israel and arrived on the pitch wearing black armbands as an apparent act of protest.

The match, held on neutral territory in Debrecen, Hungary, was preceded by uncertainty over whether it would take place at all. Ireland ultimately defeated Israel 3-0 in a game overshadowed by tensions surrounding Israel’s participation.

In a major departure from customary soccer protocol, the Irish team refused to shake hands with their Israeli counterparts before or after the match.

The Irish team also stared down at the pitch and bowed their heads, standing with their hands behind their backs, as the Israeli national anthem played.

The match itself ended decisively, with Ireland securing a 3-0 victory over Israel.

“I don’t want to talk about” the Irish team, said Manor Solomon, the captain of the Israeli team, after the game ended.

“If I say what I think of them, I’d likely be suspended for a few matches… Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them,” Solomon continued.

“I’m waiting for the next game against them. It’ll be a completely different game entirely.”

In the weeks before the game, several Irish players publicly expressed opposition to Israel’s participation and questioned whether the Israeli team should be allowed to compete.

Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the match and was replaced by a substitute. Bazunu told Irish media that he would not play against Israel because of his “personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.”

Bazunu did not comment on whether he believed the killing of more than 1,100 people in Israel during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre was also morally wrong.