WATCH: Hamas hostage-taker killed in Israeli strike

Israeli Police struck central Gaza and eliminated Saher Nidal Saqr, the terrorist who kidnapped Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7 massacre and armed Hamas throughout the war.

Footage published by the police shows the Israeli strike yesterday that killed a Palestinian terrorist who took part in abducting Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The strike that killed Saher Nidal Saqr was carried out by the Israel Police's… https://t.co/9TJsjGN3gZ pic.twitter.com/fYoNPRPFom

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 27, 2026