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WATCH: Hamas hostage-taker killed in Israeli strike

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Israeli Police struck central Gaza and eliminated Saher Nidal Saqr, the terrorist who kidnapped Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7 massacre and armed Hamas throughout the war.

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