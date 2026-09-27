Smotrich calls for Gaza-style war in Judea & Samaria, dismantling of Palestinian Authority

Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with mayors of settlements in Judea and Samaria, at the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli Finance Minister pushes government to annex most of Gaza Strip, launch full-scale war on terror in Judea and Samaria, and dismantling of the Palestinian Authority.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for Israel to launch a Gaza-style military campaign in Judea and Samaria and dismantle the Palestinian Authority, laying out a comprehensive security agenda for the next government one month before Israelis go to the polls.

Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, told Yedioth Ahronoth that Israel should expand its military approach in the territory from counterterrorism operations to a broader campaign aimed at eliminating terrorist infrastructure, seizing weapons and preventing armed groups from rebuilding.

“We need to go to war in Judea and Samaria. Do there what we did in Gaza,” Smotrich said.

He argued that the Palestinian Authority should be dismantled, describing it as a terrorist entity, and said the IDF should be instructed to ensure there are no terrorists, weapons, tunnels or other terrorist infrastructure remaining in the territory.

Smotrich pointed to Israel’s lengthy military operations in the northern Samaria refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams as an example of the approach he wants expanded.

Those camps have remained largely emptied of their civilian populations since Israeli forces launched Operation Iron Wall in early 2025, when the IDF carried out extensive operations against armed groups that had established major terrorist networks there.

Smotrich said Israel should apply the same model more broadly throughout Judea and Samaria, rather than allow terrorist organizations to maintain weapons and infrastructure that could later be used against Israelis.

He also raised the issue of vehicular attacks, saying Palestinians could face restrictions on driving on roads used by Israelis if vehicles continued to be turned into weapons for ramming attacks.

His comments came a week after a Palestinian terrorist shot and killed an Israeli civilian near the town of Neve Tzuf in western Samaria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently ordered increased security activity in the area, including reinforcements and additional arrests.

Israeli security officials have simultaneously presented a complicated picture of the current threat.

Officials said earlier this month that Palestinian terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria was at its lowest level since 2011, crediting extensive operations by the IDF, Shin Bet, police and Border Police.

But they also warned that the situation could deteriorate amid growing friction on the ground and continuing efforts by Hamas and other groups abroad to organize attacks.

Smotrich’s proposal to dismantle the Palestinian Authority would represent a fundamental change to the governing structure that has existed in parts of Judea and Samaria since the Oslo Accords.

The PA administers Arab population centers and maintains its own security forces.

The finance minister’s remarks came during a wide-ranging interview focused heavily on the Oct. 27 election and his competition for right-wing voters.

Smotrich also launched a sharp attack on former IDF Brig. Gen. Ofer Winter, whose new Amcha Yisrael party is running independently after rejecting efforts to form a joint slate with Smotrich.

Smotrich praised Winter personally as a decorated officer and worthy individual but described his decision to run separately as irresponsible. He asserted that Winter had virtually no chance of crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold and warned that votes cast for his party could consequently be lost.

Winter has rejected pressure from Smotrich and other right-wing leaders to withdraw or merge his party, presenting his candidacy as an attempt to offer voters a new political alternative.

Earlier this month, he said voters were demanding “something new, not more of the same.”

Smotrich also ruled out joining a post-election unity government with parties from the rival political camp, even in a scenario in which neither side could assemble a 61-seat Knesset majority.

“I don’t turn my back on my partners,” he said.

Israel’s election for the 26th Knesset is scheduled for October 27.