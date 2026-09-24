Mobile emergency clinic offers care to Jerusalem tourists over Sukkot

United Hatzalah’s Ruderman Mobile Emergency Care Clinic outside the Jerusalem International YMCA ahead of the Sukkot holiday. (Credit: United Hatzalah.)

The mobile facility is intended to handle cases that can be treated on site, while patients requiring additional care can be referred or transported to an appropriate medical facility.

By JNS

A mobile emergency medical clinic offering walk-in care to thousands of tourists visiting Jerusalem for Sukkot, as well as residents, will open in the heart of the capital on Friday.

United Hatzalah’s Ruderman Mobile Emergency Care Clinic will operate outside the Jerusalem International YMCA on King David St. from Sept. 25 through Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Israel time.

Staffed by licensed physicians and paramedics, the clinic offers primary medical care and is equipped to treat conditions that might otherwise send visitors unfamiliar with Israel’s health care system to a hospital emergency room.

“Sukkot brings visitors from around the world to Jerusalem, and we want them to know that accessible medical care is close at hand if they need it,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which initiated the clinic.

“Together with United Hatzalah and the YMCA, we’re bringing the Ruderman Mobile Emergency Care Clinic back to the heart of the city to serve tourists and residents alike,” he added.

The facility is within walking distance of many of Jerusalem’s major hotels, the Old City, and popular tourist sites, making it particularly accessible to overseas visitors.

For tourists who become sick or injured while in Israel, navigating an unfamiliar health care system, sometimes compounded by a language barrier, can make obtaining treatment more difficult.

The mobile facility is intended to handle cases that can be treated on site, while patients requiring additional care can be referred or transported to an appropriate medical facility.

It has four advanced treatment beds and a smart triage system, as well as equipment for cardiac and pulmonary care, wound treatment, pain management, blood testing, and treatment of anaphylaxis. It can also provide initial psychological support.

A potentially lifesaving visit

A case during last year’s Sukkot deployment demonstrated that the service can go beyond treating routine illnesses and injuries.

A man brought his grandson to the clinic for treatment of a minor injury. During the visit, he mentioned to a United Hatzalah volunteer physician that he had been experiencing headaches.

The physician examined him and recognized symptoms consistent with the early stages of a stroke, according to United Hatzalah. The man was immediately transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

United Hatzalah’s president and founder, Eli Beer, said the influx of overseas visitors during Sukkot makes readily accessible medical treatment particularly important.

“United Hatzalah’s mission is clear: to save lives anytime, anywhere, and to anyone in Israel who needs us, including the many family members, friends, and tourists visiting for the holiday season,” Beer said.

“Sukkot brings a significant influx of overseas visitors to Israel and to our beloved Jerusalem. Thanks to the Ruderman Family and the Ruderman Mobile Emergency Care Clinic, we are able to bring physicians, paramedics, and advanced medical equipment directly into one of the areas most heavily frequented by visitors and the people who need it.”

From Oct. 7 to missile strikes

The Ruderman Mobile Emergency Care Clinic was initiated by the Ruderman Family Foundation and developed in partnership with United Hatzalah following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, which underscored the need to provide advanced medical treatment directly in the field.

Since its inauguration in 2025, the mobile facility has been deployed in underserved communities for public health initiatives and during national emergencies.

During “Operation Roaring Lion,” it was dispatched to missile impact sites, where teams treated people affected by the attacks, provided psychological care, and offered logistical assistance.

Ruderman said the facility’s return to Jerusalem for Sukkot reflects a broader mission.

“Over the past year, the clinic has cared for people in communities across Israel and during emergencies,” he said.

“Its return for the holiday reflects our commitment to caring for one another and to strengthening the bond between Israel and Jews around the world.”

Those seeking assistance can also contact United Hatzalah’s national dispatch center at 1221 or +972-2-538-3838, a press release said.