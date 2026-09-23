IDF soldier critically wounded in car-ramming terror attack

The scene of a car-ramming terror attack near Beitunia on Route 443, Sept. 23, 2026. (United Hatzalah)

Security forces who were present opened fire at the terrorist and killed him.

By World Israel News Staff

An IDF soldier was critically wounded in a terrorist car-ramming attack on Route 443 on Wednesday, before security forces at the scene shot and killed the attacker.

Israel Police initially reported that a member of a Judea and Samaria District police team had been struck in the attack. Police later clarified that the patrol vehicle involved was a joint police-IDF vehicle staffed by a female police officer and an IDF soldier.

The soldier was struck by the terrorist’s vehicle and critically wounded. He received medical treatment at the scene before being evacuated for further care.

According to police, the terrorist drove his vehicle toward the joint patrol vehicle and carried out the ramming attack.

Security forces who were present opened fire at the attacker and killed him.

The attack occurred on Route 443, a major highway connecting the Jerusalem area with central Israel.

Additional police and security forces were dispatched to the scene following the attack, and authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances.

Security forces also worked to secure the area following the attack as investigators sought to establish the precise sequence of events.

Police said the investigation was continuing.