Iran’s Pezeshkian accuses US, Israel of terrorism at UN, prompting a walkout

Outside UN headquarters, anti-regime demonstrators gathered for a “Free Iran” rally as Pezeshkian addressed the General Assembly.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A US representative walked out of the United Nations General Assembly in New York as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States and Israel of “terrorism” and “genocide” during an address delivered while Iran is at war with the US.

Pezeshkian became the first world leader to address the UN in New York while his country was at war with the United States, appearing under US Secret Service protection during the 81st UN General Assembly.

The US diplomat left the main hall as Pezeshkian began making accusations against Washington and Israel.

The departure followed a walkout by the Iranian delegation during US President Donald Trump’s address the previous day.

Outside UN headquarters, anti-regime demonstrators gathered for a “Free Iran” rally as Pezeshkian addressed the General Assembly.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, or NCRI, was among the organizers of the demonstration. Protesters chanted “Pezeshkian, out of UN!” and booed the Iranian president’s presence in New York.

Participants called for democratic reforms and gender equality in Iran as well as an end to the country’s current government. The protests took place against a backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions surrounding the General Assembly.

During his speech, Pezeshkian displayed images of Iranian civilian casualties that he said resulted from US airstrikes. He rejected accusations of terrorism against Iran and argued that his country was defending itself.

Iran had been among the “victims of terrorism,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran would never “bend at the knee” in response to US-Israeli attacks or economic pressure.

Pezeshkian also addressed Iran’s nuclear program, maintaining that Tehran has the right to pursue a peaceful civilian nuclear program while denying that the country seeks atomic weapons.

His appearance at the UN came as questions remained over contacts between Tehran and Washington.

Iran said it had exchanged messages with US officials through Qatari mediators but did not confirm Trump’s claim that representatives of the two countries held a meeting on the sidelines of the summit.