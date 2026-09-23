WATCH: Syrian president suggests Trump give Israel New Jersey instead of Golan Heights September 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-president-joked-with-trump-about-giving-new-jersey-to-israel-instead-of-golan-heights/ Email Print “You don’t own the Golan Heights, but you own New Jersey,” Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told U.S. President Donald Trump. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa: When I visited Trump at the White House, when he said the Golan Heights belongs to Israel, I made the joke, “Why don’t you give New Jersey to the Israelis? You don’t own the Golan Heights to give, but you own New Jersey.” I believe New Jersey… pic.twitter.com/eJEaN6eqYv — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 22, 2026 ' al-Sharaa told Trump.'You don't own the Golan HeightsAhmed al-Sharaabut you own New JerseyGolan HeightsNew Jersey