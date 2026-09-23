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WATCH: Syrian president suggests Trump give Israel New Jersey instead of Golan Heights

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“You don’t own the Golan Heights, but you own New Jersey,” Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told U.S. President Donald Trump.

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