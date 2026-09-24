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WATCH: Anti-Israel mob screams ‘Allahu Akbar’ in faces of Israeli news crew

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Anti-Israel protesters screaming “Allahu Akbar” accosted an Israeli Kan News team, asking whether they would fight in Iran, accusing them of stealing American tax dollars and vowing to expel AIPAC.

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