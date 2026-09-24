WATCH: Anti-Israel mob screams ‘Allahu Akbar’ in faces of Israeli news crew September 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-mob-screams-allahu-akbar-in-faces-of-israeli-news-crew/ Email Print Anti-Israel protesters screaming “Allahu Akbar” accosted an Israeli Kan News team, asking whether they would fight in Iran, accusing them of stealing American tax dollars and vowing to expel AIPAC. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-24-15-32-19.mp4 anti-Israelantisemitic harassmentKan News