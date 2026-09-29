WATCH: Iranian TV analyst insults Netanyahu and his mother in Hebrew

Iranian state TV analyst Mahdi Gholami branded Prime Minister Netanyahu and his mother “whores” in Hebrew, threatening, “In the next war, we will find out who the real man is.”

Iranian State TV Political Analyst Mahdi Gholami Addresses Netanyahu in Hebrew: I Know Your Mother Is a Whore, and You Are the Son of a Whore; In the Next War, We Will See Who Is a Real Man pic.twitter.com/KJZPanMeAD — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 29, 2026