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WATCH: Iranian TV analyst insults Netanyahu and his mother in Hebrew

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Iranian state TV analyst Mahdi Gholami branded Prime Minister Netanyahu and his mother “whores” in Hebrew, threatening, “In the next war, we will find out who the real man is.”

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