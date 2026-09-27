Dutch airport tightens checks on Israel arrivals after ban on goods from Judea and Samaria

Customs officers stopped passengers from Tel Aviv in the airport’s “Nothing to declare” corridor.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Dutch authorities have increased baggage checks on travelers arriving from Israel at Schiphol Airport following the introduction of a ban on goods from Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria, the Golan Heights and areas of Jerusalem.

Nieuwsrecht reported that customs officers stopped passengers from Tel Aviv in the airport’s “Nothing to declare” corridor one day after the restrictions took effect.

According to the outlet, every passenger arriving on the El Al flight was directed to have their luggage scanned.

Additional inspections were later conducted with the involvement of a Royal Netherlands Marechaussee unit, Nieuwsrecht reported.

Authorities were checking travelers for products, including wine, dates, and olives, originating from Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, or the Golan Heights. Posters identifying goods covered by the restrictions were also distributed at Schiphol.

The import ban took effect last week and is not limited to commercial shipments.

Products carried in personal baggage and souvenirs are also subject to the restrictions.

Goods do not have to be manufactured entirely in the affected areas to fall under the ban.

Products made elsewhere can also be prohibited if an ingredient originated in an Israeli settlement in one of the designated territories.

Changing a product label can result in liability under the restrictions, whereas the date an item was purchased does not affect whether penalties can be imposed.

People found to have intentionally violated the import ban or attempted to evade its requirements face penalties of up to six years in prison or a substantial fine.

Unintentional violations can carry a prison sentence of up to one year.

The increased screening at Schiphol follows the implementation of those restrictions and focuses specifically on passengers arriving on flights from Israel, according to Nieuwsrecht.

The Netherlands Customs Service had not responded to a Jerusalem Post request for comment by the time its article was published.