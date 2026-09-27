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WATCH: Gazan student at Dutch university cheers Hamas footage

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A Gazan brought to the Netherlands via Maastricht University’s educational program was filmed watching Hamas videos, giving a thumbs up and declaring “this is me,” confirming his support for terrorism.

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