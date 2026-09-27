WATCH: Gazan student at Dutch university cheers Hamas footage September 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gazan-student-at-dutch-university-cheers-oct-7-massacre-footage/ Email Print A Gazan brought to the Netherlands via Maastricht University’s educational program was filmed watching Hamas videos, giving a thumbs up and declaring “this is me,” confirming his support for terrorism. The Netherlands brought in a Hamas supporter from Gaza recently and allowed him to start his studies at Maastricht University. He’s now watching Hamas videos with other students. He gives a thumbs up and says “this is me” when the October 7th Massacre is mentioned. While… — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2026 GazaHamasNetherlands