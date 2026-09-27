‘Go to Hell’: Freed hostage Liri Albag reacts to IDF eliminating her captor

Former hostage Liri Albag speaks during a rally calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Tzvika Mor: “We are glad justice was done and glad that this cursed terrorist will no longer be able to murder and abduct more Israelis.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former hostages held by Hamas welcomed the IDF’s killing of Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Gabain, a terrorist the military said held nine Israelis in captivity in Gaza.

The IDF identified Gabain as a captor of Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Liri Albag, Agam Berger, Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Omri Miran, Keith Siegel and Alon Ohel.

Albag said Gabain held her and Berger for nearly a year and subjected them to prolonged suffering during their captivity.

“I have so much to say about him. I could talk for hours about the suffering he put us through,” she wrote. “But honestly, today I don’t feel like giving him even one more word. I just want to smile a huge smile and tell him: Rot in hell, you scum. I’m so glad you’re not here.”

Albag also recalled an argument she said the two had while she was being held.

“Remember our argument about which one of us would go to hell? It’s nice to know we were right again.”

Angrest also expressed satisfaction over Gabain’s death and praised the soldiers responsible.

“How long I waited for this moment. Proud of my brothers in arms who sent you to hell,” he wrote.

Mor and his father, Tzvika, said they welcomed Gabain’s elimination and the end of the threat he posed to Israelis.

“We are glad justice was done and glad that this cursed terrorist will no longer be able to murder and abduct more Israelis,” Mor said.

He said Gabain’s death was one part of a broader campaign that had significantly weakened Hamas.

“It’s true that it is one here and one there and the swamp still exists, but the swamp is not what it was,” he said. “It is weak and sees that we continue without limitation, and we will achieve much more going forward.”

Aviva and Keith Siegel thanked Israeli military and security personnel for their continued work.

“We would like to convey to every one of them our immense appreciation for the courage, commitment and determination to continue protecting all of us, day and night, on weekends and holidays,” they said. “Because of you and your families, we came home, and because of you we can sleep peacefully at night.”