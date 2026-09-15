WATCH: IDF finds 32 Hezbollah rockets ready to fire September 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-finds-32-hezbollah-rockets-ready-to-fire/ Email Print IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon uncovered and destroyed a Hezbollah position containing launchers and 32 rockets aimed at Israeli territory, left behind before the ceasefire. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-15-10-43-49.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanonrockets