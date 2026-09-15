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WATCH: IDF finds 32 Hezbollah rockets ready to fire

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IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon uncovered and destroyed a Hezbollah position containing launchers and 32 rockets aimed at Israeli territory, left behind before the ceasefire.

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