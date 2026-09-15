Teens shoot fireworks at London synagogue during Rosh Hashana

London synagogue targeted by gang of teens launching fireworks during the second day of the Jewish New Year.

By World Israel News Staff

A historic London synagogue was targeted by teens shooting fireworks during Rosh Hashana, prompting a police investigation and renewed concern over the security of Britain’s Jewish community.

The incident occurred at Lauderdale Road Synagogue in Maida Vale on Sunday afternoon, the second day of the Jewish New Year.

Security footage showed a group of five teenagers outside the building shortly before fireworks were fired in its direction.

Two fireworks were launched toward the synagogue at approximately 3:23 pm, with the explosions startling a family passing nearby. The synagogue was empty at the time, and there were no reported injuries or damage to the building.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 3:56 pm, but those involved had left before officers arrived. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and had announced no arrests as of Monday. Police have also increased patrols in the area during the Jewish High Holy Day period.

Rabbi Amir Ellituv, senior rabbi of the S&P Sephardi Community, condemned the incident and said worshippers should be able to mark one of Judaism’s most important holidays without intimidation.

“Jewish families should be able to come together to celebrate Rosh Hashana safely, openly and without fear,” Ellituv said. He said the community would not allow the incident to deter it from gathering.

The Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism and provides security assistance to Britain’s Jewish community, said it was working with the synagogue and police.

A CST spokesman said that although nobody was injured and no damage was caused, it was “nonetheless a serious incident that will undoubtedly cause concern.”

Lauderdale Road Synagogue is part of London’s historic Spanish and Portuguese Sephardi community. The synagogue was built in 1896 and remains one of the community’s principal places of worship. Ellituv became senior rabbi of the S&P Sephardi Community at the beginning of 2026.

The incident came only days after the Metropolitan Police announced increased security around synagogues and other Jewish institutions ahead of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. The measures included additional uniformed and plainclothes patrols amid concern following a series of attacks against Jewish targets in London earlier this year.

Those incidents included attacks and attempted arson at several synagogues and Jewish-linked sites in north London. In March, four ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola were set on fire in the parking lot of a Golders Green synagogue, forcing nearby residents from their homes after oxygen cylinders inside the vehicles exploded.

In April, a bottle containing an accelerant was thrown through a window at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow, causing minor damage. A 17-year-old boy was subsequently charged with arson in connection with that attack.

The latest episode also comes amid persistently high levels of reported antisemitism across Britain. CST recorded 1,926 antisemitic incidents nationwide between January and June 2026, a 21% increase from the 1,598 recorded during the same period in 2025 and the second-highest first-half total in the organization’s records.

London accounted for 994 of those incidents, an increase of 24% from the first six months of 2025. CST also recorded 135 antisemitic assaults nationwide during the period, an 82% year-over-year increase and the highest six-month total the organization has recorded for that category.