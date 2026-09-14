WATCH: Israeli women dominate podium at windsurfing world championships September 14, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-women-dominate-podium-at-windsurfing-world-championships/ Email Print At the 2026 windsurfing championships in England, Israeli athlete Tamar Steinberg won the women’s world title, Olympic medalist Sharon Kantor took second, and Daniela Peleg finished fourth in a dominant showing. "I’ve wanted this for so long": Israeli windsurfer Tamar Steinberg reacts to winning her first world title in Britain 📹- Sailing Association pic.twitter.com/WITWLQOJ9Z — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 12, 2026 Hatikva plays proudly as Israel stands on top of the podium. 🇮🇱 Tamar Steinberg is the 2026 Windsurfing World Champion, taking gold, while Sharon Kantor claims silver. Daniela Peleg finishes an impressive fourth in the world. What a start to the year for Israel! pic.twitter.com/3ABJQEtdEq — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) September 14, 2026 ISRAEL WINS THE GOLD IN…WINDSURFING!Congratulations to Israeli windsurfer Tamar Steinberg for winning the gold medal at the World Windsurfing Championship in Weymouth, England. WATCH to see Hatikva, the Israeli national anthem, played in Tamar’s honor…Let’s go Israel! pic.twitter.com/j2uq8OSPh6 — Dov Lipman (@DovLipman) September 14, 2026 gold medalIsraeli athleteswindsurfing