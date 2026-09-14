WATCH: Israeli women dominate podium at windsurfing world championships

At the 2026 windsurfing championships in England, Israeli athlete Tamar Steinberg won the women’s world title, Olympic medalist Sharon Kantor took second, and Daniela Peleg finished fourth in a dominant showing.

"I’ve wanted this for so long": Israeli windsurfer Tamar Steinberg reacts to winning her first world title in Britain 📹- Sailing Association pic.twitter.com/WITWLQOJ9Z — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 12, 2026

Hatikva plays proudly as Israel stands on top of the podium. 🇮🇱 Tamar Steinberg is the 2026 Windsurfing World Champion, taking gold, while Sharon Kantor claims silver. Daniela Peleg finishes an impressive fourth in the world. What a start to the year for Israel! pic.twitter.com/3ABJQEtdEq — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) September 14, 2026