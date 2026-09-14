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WATCH: Israeli women dominate podium at windsurfing world championships

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At the 2026 windsurfing championships in England, Israeli athlete Tamar Steinberg won the women’s world title, Olympic medalist Sharon Kantor took second, and Daniela Peleg finished fourth in a dominant showing.

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