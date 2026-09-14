Norway to criminalize trade with Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, with jail time for violators

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide attends a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Norway poised to pass sweeping ban on all commercial activity with Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, with violators facing up to three years in prison.

By World Israel News Staff

Norway is preparing legislation that would make trading with Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria a criminal offense, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said.

The proposed law, currently undergoing public consultation, would prohibit Norwegian citizens and businesses from importing goods originating in Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria or exporting goods to them.

It would go substantially further than a simple import boycott, also restricting real estate purchases, certain construction and property services and investments in businesses based and operating in the communities.

Violations could result in fines or imprisonment for up to three years. Negligent violations could carry sentences of up to six months, according to an analysis of the proposal by Norwegian law firm Wikborg Rein. The measure would also allow Norwegian authorities to prosecute qualifying conduct taking place outside Norway even where the same activity is not criminal under local law.

The consultation period ends September 19. Eide told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that he expects the measure to advance, saying developments in Judea and Samaria since the proposal was first introduced have strengthened the government’s case.

“The arguments have only become stronger because the situation in the West Bank has become even worse,” Eide said.

The bill was initially sent for consultation by Norway’s Foreign Ministry on June 19, following resolutions adopted by the Norwegian parliament in 2025 calling on the government to establish restrictions on commerce with Israeli settlements.

When unveiling it, Eide said Norwegian companies should not benefit financially from activity that Oslo believes helps sustain the Israeli presence beyond the pre-1967 lines.

“The Israeli settlements in Palestine are in breach of international law,” Eide said at the time.

The Norwegian proposal contains four principal categories of restrictions.

Imports into Norway of products originating in the affected Israeli communities would be prohibited, as would exports whose ultimate destination is those communities. Norwegian citizens and companies would also be barred from purchasing real estate there.

A separate provision would prohibit Norwegian entities from providing construction, engineering, architectural, brokerage and conveyancing services directly connected to building, renovating, purchasing or selling property.

The legislation would additionally prohibit acquiring ownership stakes in Israeli businesses whose registered headquarters and production operations are both located in settlements.

The proposal contains exemptions intended to protect Palestinian economic activity and humanitarian work. According to the Foreign Ministry, Palestinian commerce that does not contribute to maintaining Israeli settlements would remain permissible, as would qualifying humanitarian activity.

Norwegian customs authorities would be empowered to stop, seize and potentially destroy prohibited goods, according to the Wikborg Rein analysis. Businesses with indirect supply-chain exposure could also face legal risks if they knew, or should have known, that goods originated in or were destined for the affected communities.

The economic effect on Norway itself is expected to be limited.

“No, the economic volume is not particularly large,” Eide acknowledged, identifying wine and agricultural products among the goods potentially affected.

The political significance, however, has grown sharply.

Norway is now part of a group of 12 governments that announced on September 8 that they intend to impose, support or actively consider restrictions on trade with Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

The group consists of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

In their joint statement, the countries accused Israel of undermining a future two-state solution through settlement expansion and cited the publication of tenders for construction in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.

“The situation is rapidly deteriorating amid unprecedented levels of settler violence and settlement expansion,” the foreign ministers said.

Spain implemented its own restrictions beginning in late 2025, while the Netherlands adopted legislation scheduled to enter into force this month. Belgium and Ireland have also approved measures, according to a review of European restrictions by Wikborg Rein.

Britain, France and Canada announced additional measures last week, prompting a particularly sharp response from Israel. Jerusalem retaliated against Britain by announcing the closure of the British Consulate in eastern Jerusalem and limiting other areas of cooperation.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denounced Britain’s allegations against Israel as “outrageous lies” and accused the British government of pursuing a deliberately hostile policy.

Eide presented the expansion of settlement-related sanctions as evidence of a wider shift in Western attitudes toward Israel.

He accused Israel of having become “far too accustomed” to responding to criticism by accusing Western governments of antisemitism.

“Now the Teflon coating that Israel has in many ways had is gone,” he added.