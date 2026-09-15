Israeli envoy says another country could join Abraham Accords within 6 months

From left, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Asked which country might be next, the ambassador pointed to Kuwait while stopping short of saying its participation was certain.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Yossi Shelley, said Tuesday that another country could join the Abraham Accords within four to six months, identifying Kuwait as a possibility as Israel and the UAE pursue closer cooperation.

Shelley, a former director general of the Prime Minister’s Office, made the prediction during an interview with Kan News’ international affairs program on Reshet Bet.

“I estimate that we’re talking about within four months to half a year,” Shelley said.

Asked which country might be next, the ambassador pointed to Kuwait while stopping short of saying its participation was certain.

“Maybe we’re in for a surprise. I know everyone is working on it. I think, based on my interpretation and what I’m learning from academia, that the Kuwaitis are also beginning to understand that something has happened, and maybe this will be the next sign of what’s to come.”

Shelley added: “We are working on closer cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.”

His comments came as the UAE marked six years since joining the Abraham Accords.

Discussing relations between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi over that period, Shelley said the relationship had experienced ups and downs but was now improving significantly.

“We are experiencing a dramatic upswing, and the bottom line is that we are true partners when it really matters,” he said.

Separately, Shelley rejected reports that UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the October 7 massacre.

“I was there during those days. I don’t remember any warning or any discussion about it,” Shelley said.

Addressing whether the reports had affected Israeli-Emirati relations, Shelley said he believed the issue had passed without lasting consequences.

“I never heard such a thing, not in March, not in April, not in May and not in June,” he said.

Shelley said relations were continuing to strengthen, pointing to contacts between the two countries that are not always publicly disclosed because of regional sensitivities.

“The most important thing is that we’re on an upward trajectory. I see it in our relations, and I see it in visits, some of which are reported and some of which aren’t because, naturally, our region is quite sensitive,” he said.