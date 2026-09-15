WATCH: What is Israel’s tank defense system Trophy?

Rafael’s Trophy protection system shields tanks and other armored vehicles from incoming projectiles and rockets, launching a countermeasure within seconds to detect, intercept, and neutralize the threat.

Trophy Active Protection System: the shield around the tank

An anti-tank missile is fired at a tank. Within seconds, the system detects the threat, determines whether it will hit and intercepts it before impact; already proven in combat and adopted by leading militaries… pic.twitter.com/YBz4QHW5Tz

— Ynet Global (@ynetnews) September 15, 2026