WATCH: Oct. 7 infiltrator eliminated by IDF strike

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Mohsen Farid Said Abu Hadaf, who participated in the October 7 massacre, was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis after advancing attacks against Israeli civilians and troops.

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who invaded Israel during the October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend, the military announces.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Mohsen Farid Said Abu Hadaf, who the military says… pic.twitter.com/LPFML2hwFF

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 15, 2026