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WATCH: Oct. 7 infiltrator eliminated by IDF strike

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Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Mohsen Farid Said Abu Hadaf, who participated in the October 7 massacre, was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis after advancing attacks against Israeli civilians and troops.

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