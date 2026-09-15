Israeli intel guiding Saudi fight against Houthis: Report

A speed boat strapped with explosives near Saudi Royal Navy vessels in the Red Sea. (Saudi Interior Ministry via AP)

Jerusalem and Riyadh reportedly held talks focused on countering the Iran-backed Houthi terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is assisting Saudi Arabia in its ongoing efforts against the Houthis, including by providing strategic intelligence to the Gulf kingdom, according to a report by Hebrew-language outlet Walla.

The outlet, citing Middle Eastern diplomatic sources, reported that Jerusalem and Riyadh recently held talks aimed at assisting Saudi Arabia in its fight against the Yemen-based Iranian proxy group.

The meetings were reportedly arranged by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Although Israel and Saudi Arabia do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, the two countries have long been believed to cooperate on shared interests, particularly regional security and stability.

Saudi officials have repeatedly stressed that Riyadh will not formally recognize Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established. Nevertheless, the countries are believed to maintain significant behind-the-scenes ties, particularly in the defense and intelligence spheres.

The reported Israeli assistance comes as the Houthis have intensified their attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. On Monday, the Iran-backed group launched a barrage of drones and missiles toward the Gulf kingdom, with Saudi officials saying the attacks wounded 13 civilians.

According to Saudi state media, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with U.S. regional commander Admiral Brad Cooper in Jeddah on Monday. The meeting came amid heightened concerns over the Houthis’ expanding military campaign and the potential for the conflict to further destabilize the region.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in a longstanding conflict with the Houthis since 2015, when Riyadh intervened militarily in Yemen as the Iran-backed group expanded its control over large parts of the country.

The latest escalation comes as the Houthis have sought to impose a blockade on the Bab el-Mandeb waterway at the southern entrance to the Red Sea. The strategic passage is a critical shipping route for Saudi Arabia and international commerce, and attacks in the area could further disrupt the kingdom’s trade and energy exports.

Analysts have increasingly viewed the Houthi campaign as part of a broader Iranian strategy to pressure regional adversaries and disrupt international shipping. Tehran has long provided the group with weapons, training and other forms of support.

“The Houthis are being put under heavy pressure. They in turn are putting more and more pressure on the Saudis, increasing their campaign of missile and drone attacks,” a Yemeni official, speaking anonymously, told Reuters.