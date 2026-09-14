WATCH: A lone soldier’s journey from Arizona to an elite police unit September 14, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-lone-soldiers-journey-from-arizona-to-an-elite-police-unit/ Email Print A lone soldier from Arizona revealed how COVID shaped his decision to enlist in the Israeli military, eventually becoming an elite police officer who fought in Nahal Oz during the Oct. 7 massacre. From lone soldier to anything but alone. This is who’s protecting our streets every day. 🚔🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/hVpFlim0MR — Israel Police (@israelpolice) September 14, 2026 Israel PoliceLone SoldierYasam