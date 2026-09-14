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WATCH: A lone soldier’s journey from Arizona to an elite police unit

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A lone soldier from Arizona revealed how COVID shaped his decision to enlist in the Israeli military, eventually becoming an elite police officer who fought in Nahal Oz during the Oct. 7 massacre.

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