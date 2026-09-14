Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour over Free Palestine remarks

Recording artist Macklemore performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park on Friday, July 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Reported objecting venues include Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Gillette Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, Bank of America Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and Raymond James Stadium.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Macklemore has been dropped from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour after onstage “Free Palestine” remarks and a performance of “Hind’s Hall.”

The promoter cited venue objections that would have forced cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of ticket holders.

Messina Touring Group, which is promoting the U.S. stadium leg, said venues for upcoming shows notified them they would not allow concerts to proceed with Macklemore on the lineup.

After discussions with stakeholders, he was removed from the remaining support slots.

The tour resumes September 19 in Philadelphia; he had been scheduled for eight of the ten leftover dates.

Reported objecting venues include Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Gillette Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, Bank of America Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and Raymond James Stadium.

The controversy began at Sheeran’s two MetLife Stadium shows in New Jersey on September 4–5.

Macklemore told the crowd one reason he joined the tour was to say “Free Palestine” from large U.S. stages so people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank would know they had not been forgotten.

He performed his 2024 protest song “Hind’s Hall,” displayed Gaza footage and protest imagery, wore a keffiyeh, and later added that criticism of Israeli policy, apartheid, or genocide is not a criticism of Jewish people.

He also referenced other causes, including Cuba, Congo, Sudan, and U.S. immigration enforcement.

The Israeli-American Council launched a petition calling the set a one-sided political rally on a concert stage and asking Sheeran to drop him.

Groups including the ADL and StopAntisemitism also criticized the remarks. Macklemore posted a follow-up video defending the message as one of peace and equal treatment.

Sheeran has not issued a public statement on the decision.

Reactions among fans and other artists have been divided between those who support the political stand and those who view it as an inappropriate use of an opening slot that risked the larger tour.