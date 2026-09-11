UAE sides with 7 other Muslim countries backing UK trade ban on Judea and Samaria

The UAE normalized relations with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United Arab Emirates joined seven other countries in welcoming Britain’s ban on trade with Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria, a notable move by an Arab state that normalized relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

Foreign ministers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia issued the joint statement supporting the British restrictions and calling for other countries to follow suit.

The ministers expressed “the hope that this decision will help mobilize the international community to take similar actions in line with international law and hold accountable settlement organizations and individuals engaged in illegal settlement activities.”

The UAE normalized relations with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords.

Its participation in the statement puts it alongside countries including Turkey and Pakistan, which are particularly hostile to Israel.

The foreign ministers also called for the “full and immediate implementation” of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s postwar future. They backed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in eastern Jerusalem.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced the ban on goods from Israeli settlements and restrictions on services connected to them.

The measures align with declarations by other Western countries seeking to restrict trade with Judea and Samaria.

Israel strongly condemned the British action.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced countermeasures against Britain, including the closure of the British consulate in Jerusalem.

The eight countries called on the wider international community to adopt measures similar to those announced by Britain against settlement organizations and individuals involved in settlement activity.