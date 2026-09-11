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WATCH: Inside the conquest of Hezbollah’s Ali Taher Ridge

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IDF forces destroyed over two kilometers of underground terror infrastructure at Lebanon’s Ali Taher Ridge, a Hezbollah stronghold built over two decades and funded by Iran’s terror regime.

At the start of the operation, troops crossed the Litani River and captured Beaufort Ridge, then besieged Ali Taher Ridge and eliminated the central command cell operating within it.

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