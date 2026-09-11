WATCH: Inside the conquest of Hezbollah’s Ali Taher Ridge

IDF forces destroyed over two kilometers of underground terror infrastructure at Lebanon’s Ali Taher Ridge, a Hezbollah stronghold built over two decades and funded by Iran’s terror regime.

At the start of the operation, troops crossed the Litani River and captured Beaufort Ridge, then besieged Ali Taher Ridge and eliminated the central command cell operating within it.

🎥 WATCH: IDF troops uncovering dozens of weapons, intended for attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops, inside Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure in the Ali al-Taher Ridge. pic.twitter.com/ziifElFHRQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 11, 2026