Trump: Iran will be defeated soon, after the midterm elections

Iran is prolonging the war in an effort to influence American voters, the president charged.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump claimed that the end of the ongoing conflict with Iran is approaching, predicting that Tehran will be defeated and that Washington will achieve a decisive victory over the Islamic Republic shortly after the upcoming November midterm elections in the United States.

“I think the war will end immediately after the election,” Trump said to reporters on Wednesday. “I think the war will end immediately after the election because they can’t hold out any longer.”

Trump argued that Iran is deliberately prolonging the conflict in an effort to influence American voters. The fighting, combined with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has contributed to a major spike in energy prices and increased pressure on consumers.

Trump said Tehran is attempting to affect the outcome of the elections by seeking to install American politicians that would be more accommodating toward Iran.

Iran is “desperate to try and affect the election so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon,” Trump emphasized.

“All they want is a nuclear weapon, and if they had a nuclear weapon, the whole world is in deep trouble,” he added.

Trump also predicted that American consumers would see significant relief at the gas pump once the midterm elections have concluded.

“Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward,” he said. “They’re going to be tumbling down, and we’ll get them down. I think for gasoline, we’ll get them below $2 a gallon.”

Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear program is intended strictly for civilian purposes. However, the regime has consistently enriched uranium to weapons-grade levels and has refused to provide independent nuclear inspectors with access to several of its nuclear sites, raising serious concerns about its activities.