WATCH: US forces destroy five Iranian tankers after regime fires missiles September 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-forces-destroy-five-iranian-tankers-after-regime-fires-missiles/ Email Print CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers in retaliation for the IRGC twice targeting a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles and firing barrages at US bases in Jordan. CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days. The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and… pic.twitter.com/Gi8a2tloN1 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 8, 2026 M/T Riesco sinks in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 8, after being destroyed by CENTCOM forces in response to attempted IRGC attacks on a U.S. Navy warship. pic.twitter.com/EkmG8uyMT9 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 9, 2026 CENTCOMIranoil tankerStrait of Hormuz