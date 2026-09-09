WATCH: US forces destroy five Iranian tankers after regime fires missiles

CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers in retaliation for the IRGC twice targeting a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles and firing barrages at US bases in Jordan.

CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days. The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and… pic.twitter.com/Gi8a2tloN1 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 8, 2026