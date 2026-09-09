Search

WATCH: US forces destroy five Iranian tankers after regime fires missiles

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-forces-destroy-five-iranian-tankers-after-regime-fires-missiles/
Email Print

CENTCOM forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers in retaliation for the IRGC twice targeting a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles and firing barrages at US bases in Jordan.

>