Actress Susan Sarandon blames Hollywood “Zionists’ for her lack of major roles

Susan Sarandon said Jews are "getting a taste" of what Muslims experience (Photo: Shutterstock)

The actress lost representation from her agency when she made remarks dismissing antisemitism a month after the October 7 massacre.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Oscar-winning actress and anti-Israel activist Susan Sarandon said at the Venice Film Festival that her criticism of Israel has continued to cost her Hollywood roles, blaming “Zionists” within the film industry for limiting her opportunities with major studios.

Sarandon said she has instead worked with independent companies, including Indigo Film, Rai Cinema and Versus, which have produced award-winning films and hold significant influence in European cinema.

She is starring in a film produced by the studios that is due for release this month. “

I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still, but that’s the power structure,” Sarandon said. “I think within the people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome. So it depends if it’s a major studio. I think there is not just with me, but with other people that have been told that that is impossible in terms of being able to do this film.”

Sarandon specifically attributed continued resistance to hiring her within the industry to supporters of Israel.

“ But there are still very strongly held positions within my industry that are held by Zionists and who have not relaxed their feelings towards me,” she said.

The actress lost representation from her agency a month after the October 7 massacre following remarks she made at a rally about rising antisemitism.

Sarandon said Jews facing increased antisemitism were “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

She later apologized for the remarks, although the apology was widely viewed as half-hearted, and her agency no longer represented her.

Despite continuing to secure roles, including her upcoming film with independent European companies, Sarandon said major Hollywood studios remain unwilling to hire her and attributed the situation to positions held by Zionists within the industry.