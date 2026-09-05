Hamas accused of shooting, abducting and executing Palestinians in Gaza

Alkhatib has previously highlighted alleged Hamas abuses against Palestinians, including crackdowns targeting rivals and people accused of collaborating with Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Palestinian-American analyst Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib accused Hamas terrorists of shooting, wounding, abducting and executing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, posting video footage that he said documented attacks on civilians in Khan Younis.

Alkhatib, an outspoken critic of Hamas’ rule in Gaza, said Thursday on X that Hamas members attacked civilians before withdrawing into the Nasser Hospital Medical Complex.

Hamas’s fascist militias attacked civilians in Khan Younis today, shooting, wounding, and kidnapping several, then retreated straight into the Nasser Hospital Medical Complex, where they’ve built torture rooms and interrogation chambers in full view of UN agencies and… pic.twitter.com/83jUn6idbI — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) September 4, 2026

“Hamas’s fascist militias attacked civilians in Khan Younis today, shooting, wounding, and kidnapping several, then retreated straight into the Nasser Hospital Medical Complex,” Alkhatib wrote.

He alleged that Hamas has established “torture rooms and interrogation chambers” inside the hospital and accused UN agencies and international NGOs of failing to address their presence.

The footage shared by Alkhatib purportedly showed Hamas members shooting, killing and wounding civilians and abducting others. He also alleged that victims were dragged into Nasser Hospital for detention and interrogation.

Alkhatib has previously highlighted alleged Hamas abuses against Palestinians, including crackdowns targeting rivals and people accused of collaborating with Israel.

Following his latest allegations, Alkhatib criticized pro-Palestinian activists, politicians and public figures for what he described as their failure to condemn violence committed against Palestinians by Hamas.

“And still, the ‘pro-Palestine’ industrial complex won’t say a word,” he wrote, naming Hasan Piker, the DSA, SJP and AMP among those he accused of remaining silent.

He also cited “activist mobs, influencers, journalists, Hollywood names, singers, members of Congress, or Senate candidates.”

Alkhatib said those groups and individuals would not address Palestinians being abused “by Palestinian oppressors like Islamist terrorists such as Hamas, throughout Gaza and especially inside Gaza’s hospitals.”

He argued that their response suggested “Palestinian lives only seem to matter when Jewish Israelis are involved.”

“Tell the truth — is that not the case? Am I wrong?” Alkhatib added.

Alkhatib, who is from Gaza, has advocated replacing Hamas’ governance with new civilian leadership and pursuing nonviolent alternatives for the enclave.