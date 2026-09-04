WATCH: Israeli journalist dismantles Oxford Union’s anti-Israel motion in fiery debate

Israeli journalist Emily Schrader defended Israel at the Oxford Union, rejecting claims that it never sought peace and highlighting the dozens of times Israel offered peace and territorial concessions.

My full address at the Oxford Union on the debate motion: “This house believes Israel never truly wanted peace with Palestine.” 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/nO4WWQHFKY — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 1, 2026