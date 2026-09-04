Search

WATCH: Israeli journalist dismantles Oxford Union’s anti-Israel motion in fiery debate

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-journalist-dismantles-oxford-unions-anti-israel-motion-in-fiery-debate/
Email Print

Israeli journalist Emily Schrader defended Israel at the Oxford Union, rejecting claims that it never sought peace and highlighting the dozens of times Israel offered peace and territorial concessions.

>