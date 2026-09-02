Katz: No solution for Gaza without emigration, but Trump temporarily froze plan

Thousands of Gazans seen outside the house of Yahya Sinwar in Khan Younis, Gaza, where seven hostages were released, January 30, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khaatib/Flash90)

Katz: “80% want to emigrate. We check this constantly in polls.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that plans to facilitate Palestinian emigration from Gaza remain under consideration but have been frozen by President Donald Trump, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Strip and vowed Israel would maintain its military positions there.

Speaking at Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth’s “Time for Decision: Democracy and Society” conference in cooperation with the Israel Democracy Institute, Katz said Israel was prepared to facilitate departures from Gaza by sea, air or other routes, but not through Egypt.

“There is ultimately no real solution for Gaza. The emigration administration is ready to do it by sea, by air and by any means. Egypt is not prepared for it to happen through its territory,” Katz said.

Katz said countries potentially willing to accept Gazans are seeking US backing. “80% want to emigrate. We check this constantly in polls,” he said. “Hamas does not allow it, and there are no countries in the world taking them in. What is holding it up is that the countries willing to receive them want US support.”

Katz said Trump had suspended rather than abandoned the proposal following pressure from Arab countries.

“Every country that is willing wants American backing. Right now Trump has not canceled it, he has frozen it,” Katz said.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, visited an IDF position near the yellow line separating Israeli-controlled territory from territory controlled by Hamas.

He was accompanied by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor and 99th “Flash” Division commander Brig. Gen. Elad Tzuri.

“We are not withdrawing; we are staying on this line. We control 60% of the Strip, and there is more to come because we are eliminating the terrorists who threaten us, doing so day after day,” Netanyahu said.

Katz separately said Israel strategically controls Gaza, with Hamas remaining in an enclave covering slightly more than 30% of the territory.

The IDF said Wednesday that Northern Brigade and Yahalom forces have neutralized more than 26 kilometers of tunnel routes since the ceasefire began.