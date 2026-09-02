WATCH: Van Jones calls Abdul El-Sayed views ‘insane and unreasonable’ September 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-van-jones-calls-abdul-el-sayed-views-insane-and-unreasonable/ Email Print Political analyst Van Jones criticized Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, calling his radical anti-Israel views “insane, unreasonable, and indefensible.” Van Jones on Abdul El-Sayed ⬇️ "These people are incredibly dangerous… I know Abdul, his positions on Israel and foreign policy are INSANE. They're not reasonable reactions to anything." "Abdul's position is a total and complete arms embargo against the State of Israel,… pic.twitter.com/tKuiuDGXNe — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) September 1, 2026 Abdul El-SayedDemocratsVan Jones