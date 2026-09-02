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WATCH: Van Jones calls Abdul El-Sayed views ‘insane and unreasonable’

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Political analyst Van Jones criticized Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, calling his radical anti-Israel views “insane, unreasonable, and indefensible.”

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