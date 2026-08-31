NHS doctor pleads not guilty to charges of supporting Hamas

Dr. Rameh Aladwan’s social media posts praising Palestinian “resistance” have led to criminal charges.

By World Israel News Staff

A British doctor who has repeatedly praised the October 7 massacres has pleaded not guilty to charges of supporting the Hamas terrorist organization and related criminal offenses in a UK court.

Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, appeared at London’s Old Bailey last Friday for a preliminary hearing, where she pleaded not guilty. Her trial is scheduled to begin in March 2027.

Aladwan, who works for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), has attracted widespread scrutiny over her social media activity, including posts expressing approval of the murder of Israelis during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led invasion and massacre in southern Israel.

Her online activity also included promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories. The posts prompted concerns over whether her public statements were compatible with her responsibilities as a physician and her ability to provide equal care to patients regardless of their background.

The criminal case against Aladwan stems in part from a July 2025 post on X in which she wrote, “I don’t condemn Hamas. I don’t condemn October 7.”

Prosecutors are also relying on earlier social media posts in which Aladwan shared images from the October 7 Hamas invasion and captioned them, “Glory to the Palestinian resistance.”

She faces additional charges of inciting racial hatred.

Aladwan maintains that her social media posts did not constitute explicit support for Hamas and has denied the allegations against her.

Following an investigation by a professional medical tribunal, Aladwan reportedly portrayed herself as the victim of persecution, claiming that Zionist conspiratorial forces were targeting her.

Stephen Silverman, director of Investigations and Enforcement at the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), welcomed the criminal proceedings while warning that such rhetoric could become increasingly normalized.

“It’s about time this doctor was” on trial, Silverman told the Jerusalem Post.

“Far from being an isolated case, these sentiments and rhetoric are at risk of becoming normalized in our healthcare system. Part of the reason is the lack of repercussions.”