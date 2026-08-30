WATCH: ‘Arm the Iranian protesters,’ says Ted Cruz August 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arm-the-iranian-protesters-says-ted-cruz/ Email Print Senator Ted Cruz called on the Trump administration to arm the Iranian opposition, saying they could topple the regime without deploying American soldiers or risking servicemembers’ lives. Senator Ted Cruz on Iran: What I’ve been urging is for Trump and the Trump administration to arm the protesters, so the people of Iran, arm the Kurds and let the protesters remove this regime from power. Not American boots on the ground, but the Iranian people. pic.twitter.com/1vKq7vQ2lD — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 30, 2026 Senator Ted Cruz on Iran: It’s not our business to determine who the government of Iran is, but it is our business to say, the government of Iran should not be a radical theocrat who hates America and is trying to kill Americans. Trump is acting as a strong commander in chief… pic.twitter.com/10PqZWMqpo — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 30, 2026 IranoppositionTed CruzWeapons