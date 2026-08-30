WATCH: ‘Arm the Iranian protesters,’ says Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz called on the Trump administration to arm the Iranian opposition, saying they could topple the regime without deploying American soldiers or risking servicemembers’ lives.

Senator Ted Cruz on Iran:

What I’ve been urging is for Trump and the Trump administration to arm the protesters, so the people of Iran, arm the Kurds and let the protesters remove this regime from power.

Not American boots on the ground, but the Iranian people. pic.twitter.com/1vKq7vQ2lD

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 30, 2026